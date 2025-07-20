Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
LARK stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.22.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.52%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
