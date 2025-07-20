Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $385.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.30 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

