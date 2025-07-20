Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $463,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of TMHC opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
