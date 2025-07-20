Forum Financial Management LP Sells 292 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 986.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $461.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

