Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $526,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,005,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,908,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $301.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

