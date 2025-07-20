Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

