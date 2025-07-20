Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 2,743 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

