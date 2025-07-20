Nwam LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

