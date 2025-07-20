Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.54. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.