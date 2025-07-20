Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

