Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 393,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 589,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,939,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

