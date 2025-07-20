Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

