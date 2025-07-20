Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1%

Medtronic stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.