Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,466 Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,678,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

LKQ Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.12 on Friday. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

