Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Midwest Capital Advisors LLC

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $284.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.