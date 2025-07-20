Lowery Thomas LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,212,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in KLA by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $931.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $753.70. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $945.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $840.33.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

