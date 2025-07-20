S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $524.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

