Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 207.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 391.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 147,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 117,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

