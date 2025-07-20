Coastwise Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

