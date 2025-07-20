Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,061.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

