Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.90 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

