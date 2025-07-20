Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intel by 785.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 223,720 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

