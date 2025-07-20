Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 358,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,443 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

