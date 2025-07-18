Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $169.60 and traded as low as $158.55. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $158.55, with a volume of 59 shares traded.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.