Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $169.60 and traded as low as $158.55. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $158.55, with a volume of 59 shares traded.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
