Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP opened at $363.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 224.65% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $455.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.