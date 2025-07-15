Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 954,342 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 419,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 953,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.