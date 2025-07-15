Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

