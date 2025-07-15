Future You Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Future You Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Future You Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Future You Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.