Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 723.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.59, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

