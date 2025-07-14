Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 929 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

