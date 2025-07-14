United Community Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

United Community Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of United Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

