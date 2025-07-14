Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Firestone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,439,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 368.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 342,272 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 339,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 271,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

