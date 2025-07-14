Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 22,200 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

