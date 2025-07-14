Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is United Community Bank’s 7th Largest Position

United Community Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.4% of United Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VXF stock opened at $195.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

