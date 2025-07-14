Firestone Capital Management Invests $329,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW opened at $82.42 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

