6,401 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,886,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,934,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 15.5%
Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $41.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
