Leo Wealth LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $136.04 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

