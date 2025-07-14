McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $131,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after acquiring an additional 794,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.59. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $246.12 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

