7,746 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,132.29.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,102.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,105.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $996.68 and its 200-day moving average is $970.45. The company has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

