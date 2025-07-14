Apollon Financial LLC Sells 4,969 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apollon Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.