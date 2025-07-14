MQS Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 157,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 66,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $180.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

