Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $514.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

