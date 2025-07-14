Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,530 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of RB Global worth $1,027,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA opened at $108.11 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $2,007,349. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

