Leo Wealth LLC Sells 235,965 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,965 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $122.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $123.11.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

