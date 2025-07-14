Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases 35,047 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 11.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 277,772 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
