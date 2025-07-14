Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for about 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of Wayfair worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $425,834.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 229,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,653.77. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 7,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $391,659.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,120.33. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,647,157 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $57.18 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

