Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,812,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of Comcast worth $794,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.98.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.