Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,128 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of Moody’s worth $738,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.07.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $499.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.58. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.