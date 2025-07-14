LRI Investments LLC Buys 142 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $801.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $761.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,098.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

