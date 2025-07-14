iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

